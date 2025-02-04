Uttar Pradesh: Goods train collide in Fatehpur district, loco pilot injured
Feb 04, 2025 02:47 PM IST
Goods trains collide in UP, loco pilot injured, where the incident took place in the dedicated freight corridor near Pambhirpur, Khaga in Fatehpur district.
A freight train rammed into a stationary goods train in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Tuesday, leaving a loco pilot injured and derailment of the guard coach and engine.
The incident took place around 6 am in the dedicated freight corridor near Pambhirpur, Khaga in Fatehpur district.
The loco pilot, who sustained injuries, had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel, Prem Kumar Gautam, IG, Prayagraj range, said.
Rescue operations are underway to clear the corridor, the IG added.
