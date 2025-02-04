Menu Explore
Uttar Pradesh: Goods train collide in Fatehpur district, loco pilot injured

PTI |
Feb 04, 2025 02:47 PM IST

Goods trains collide in UP, loco pilot injured, where the incident took place in the dedicated freight corridor near Pambhirpur, Khaga in Fatehpur district.

A freight train rammed into a stationary goods train in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Tuesday, leaving a loco pilot injured and derailment of the guard coach and engine.

**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PTI VIDEOS** Fatehpur: Railway officials at the site after two goods trains collided, near Pambhipur, in Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_04_2025_000011B)(PTI)
**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PTI VIDEOS** Fatehpur: Railway officials at the site after two goods trains collided, near Pambhipur, in Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_04_2025_000011B)(PTI)

The incident took place around 6 am in the dedicated freight corridor near Pambhirpur, Khaga in Fatehpur district.

The loco pilot, who sustained injuries, had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel, Prem Kumar Gautam, IG, Prayagraj range, said.

Rescue operations are underway to clear the corridor, the IG added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
