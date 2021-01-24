Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday extended greetings on the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, saying the state has played a pivotal role in the nation's development.

"Known for its rich history, hardworking people & vibrant culture, UP has played a pivotal role in the nation's development. May the state prosper and touch new heights of glory," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Every year, January 24 is marked as the foundation day of UP.