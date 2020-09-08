e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh lifts weekend lockdown; no curbs on markets

Uttar Pradesh lifts weekend lockdown; no curbs on markets

According to a statement, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in a review meeting that markets will now close as per their earlier schedule instead of the weekly closure on Sunday.

india Updated: Sep 08, 2020 17:16 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
The latest decision comes after the state administration on September 1 had decided to lift the weekend lockdown in the state on Saturdays.
The latest decision comes after the state administration on September 1 had decided to lift the weekend lockdown in the state on Saturdays.(PTI)
         

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday revoked its order of mandatory closure of markets on Sunday, reverting to the pre-coronavirus lockdown arrangement.

According to a statement, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in a review meeting that markets will now close as per their earlier schedule instead of the weekly closure on Sunday.

He said except containment zones, hotels and restaurants should be made operational in all areas and it should be ensured that all safety measures are followed.

The latest decision comes after the state administration on September 1 had decided to lift the weekend lockdown in the state on Saturdays.

Adityanath also asked the officials to create more employment opportunities as the Covid-19 induced lockdown has left a huge number of people unemployed.

He also said that except hotels and restaurants should be allowed to operate in all areas and by following all safety measures listed by the union health ministry in regards to the coronavirus disease. The restrictions will continue in the containment zones.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
5 missing civilians from Arunachal found in China, says Kiren Rijiju
5 missing civilians from Arunachal found in China, says Kiren Rijiju
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
Govt attaches properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Govt attaches properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Rhea Chakraborty, Accused No 10 in drug case, arrested. Bihar DGP takes a swipe
Rhea Chakraborty, Accused No 10 in drug case, arrested. Bihar DGP takes a swipe
Delhi: Covid tests cross 45,000-mark; highest single-day spike in cases in 76 days
Delhi: Covid tests cross 45,000-mark; highest single-day spike in cases in 76 days
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In