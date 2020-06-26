e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh’s effort in fighting Covid-19 unprecedented, praiseworthy: PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh’s effort in fighting Covid-19 unprecedented, praiseworthy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the examples of England, France, Italy and Spain, among the countries badly hit by the pandemic and have a population equal to that of the Indian state, and said there are as many people in Uttar Pradesh, which has tackled the Covid-19 crisis well.

india Updated: Jun 26, 2020 12:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, a job scheme for 1.25 migrants workers in the Uttar Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, a job scheme for 1.25 migrants workers in the Uttar Pradesh. (BJP LIVE/Twitter Photo )
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been working tirelessly and has shown the world the strength of the state in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister made the comments as he launched the Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, a job scheme for 1.25 migrants workers in the state, through a video conference.

“I am confident that under the leadership of Yogi ji, the way the state has turned a disaster into an opportunity and the way it has engaged with all its might, other states of the country will also get to learn a lot from this scheme and will be inspired by it,” PM Modi said.

“The way Uttar Pradesh has shown courage, wisdom and has succeeded and tackled corona by handling the situation, it is unprecedented and praiseworthy,” he said.

“Yogi ji and his government understood the seriousness of the situation. He understood what is happening in big countries. In view of this, he and his government worked on a war footing. He used full strength to construct quarantine centres and facilities for isolation.”

The Prime Minister said the efforts and achievements of Uttar Pradesh are huge because it is not just a state, but it is a bigger state than many countries of the world. “People of UP are realising this achievement themselves but if you know the figures you will be surprised even more,” he said.

He gave the examples of England, France, Italy and Spain, among the countries badly hit by the pandemic and have a population equal to that of the Indian state, and said there are as many people in Uttar Pradesh, which has tackled the crisis well.

“The hard work that the government of UP has put in, we can say that in a way it has managed to save the lives of at least 85 thousand people. Today if we are able to save the lives of our citizens, then it is also a matter of great satisfaction,” he said.

The Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, which was launched by PM Modi virtually, will provide employment to 1.25 crore migrant workers and cover 31 districts of the state.

More than 30 lakh migrant labourers have returned UP following the lockdown clamped in the country.

It will be undertaken as part of the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan that the Prime Minister started on June 20 for 116 districts in six states in the country.

tags
top news
PM launches Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan for jobs to 1.25 crore workers
PM launches Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan for jobs to 1.25 crore workers
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
How Delhi crossed Mumbai in grim Covid-19 milestone
How Delhi crossed Mumbai in grim Covid-19 milestone
India registers highest single-day Covid-19 cases, record recoveries
India registers highest single-day Covid-19 cases, record recoveries
UP firms making bullet proof jackets ditch China, say ‘no trust’: Report
UP firms making bullet proof jackets ditch China, say ‘no trust’: Report
‘Take whatever action you want to’: Priyanka Gandhi dares UP govt over Covid-19 tweets
‘Take whatever action you want to’: Priyanka Gandhi dares UP govt over Covid-19 tweets
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in BSF cross 850-mark
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in BSF cross 850-mark
How Delhi cases compare To Mumbai, Chennai; trains’ suspension extended
How Delhi cases compare To Mumbai, Chennai; trains’ suspension extended
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In