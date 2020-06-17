Uttarakhand: 43 fresh Covid-19 positive cases take state tally to 1,985

dehradun

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 16:56 IST

Uttarakhand reported 43 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Wednesday, as the overall tally in the hill state rose to 1,985.

Of the new cases, four patients were local residents without any recent travel history, two were close contacts of those who earlier had contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, and another two were healthcare workers from Dehradun.

All the other patients had recently returned to the state from Delhi-national capital region (NCR), Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Punjab amid the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were imposed from March 25 to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the following districts: Almora (14), Dehradun (8), Nainital (8), Pauri Garhwal (1), Tehri Garhwal (9), Rudraprayag (2) and Uttarkashi (1).

On Wednesday, 14 patients were discharged from hospitals, including Dehradun (11) and Chamoli (3) districts, after they recovered from the viral infection.

So far, 1,230 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the hill state.

Uttarakhand has tested over 4,9000 swab samples, of which the results of more than 4,800 are still pending.

Dehradun district has reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases at 507, followed by Nainital (348), Tehri Garhwal (317) and Haridwar (238). While, Uttarakashi district is the least affected by the viral outbreak, as it has recorded 40 Covid-19 positive cases.

The state has a recovery rate and the spread of infection at 61.96% and 4.67%, respectively. The rate of doubling of cases -- based on the last seven days -- stands at 25.66 days.

Uttarakhand has 86 containment zones spread across five districts, including Haridwar (51), Dehradun (21), Tehri Garhwal (10) and two each in Udham Singh Nagar and Pauri Garhwal.