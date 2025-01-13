Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uttarakhand: 6 dead, 22 injured as bus falls into gorge in Pauri Garhwal

PTI |
Jan 13, 2025 05:49 AM IST

The bus, with 28 passengers on board, was en route to Dahalchauri from Pauri, officials said, adding that five people died on the spot.

Six people died and 22 others were injured when a bus fell into a ditch in ​​​​Pauri Garhwal district's Srinagar area on Sunday, officials said.

SDRF personnel at the spot where a bus met with an accident near Dahalchori, in Pauri Garhwal on Sunday. Reportedly, Five people have died and 10 injured in the accident. (ANI)
SDRF personnel at the spot where a bus met with an accident near Dahalchori, in Pauri Garhwal on Sunday. Reportedly, Five people have died and 10 injured in the accident. (ANI)

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the accident took place near Dahalchauri where the bus went out of control and fell into a 100 meters deep gorge.

The bus, with 28 passengers on board, was en route to Dahalchauri from Pauri, they said, adding that five people died on the spot.

Local people also helped in conducting the rescue operation after the accident and the injured were taken to Pauri district hospital.

Eight of the injured have been referred to a higher health center in Srinagar in critical condition.

Pauri District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan reached the spot and conducted a speedy rescue operation under his supervision.

He has directed the officials of the Transport Department to investigate the causes of the accident.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed deep grief over the accident and also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On