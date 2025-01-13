Uttarakhand: 6 dead, 22 injured as bus falls into gorge in Pauri Garhwal

Six people died and 22 others were injured when a bus fell into a ditch in ​​​​Pauri Garhwal district's Srinagar area on Sunday, officials said. SDRF personnel at the spot where a bus met with an accident near Dahalchori, in Pauri Garhwal on Sunday. Reportedly, Five people have died and 10 injured in the accident. (ANI)

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the accident took place near Dahalchauri where the bus went out of control and fell into a 100 meters deep gorge.

The bus, with 28 passengers on board, was en route to Dahalchauri from Pauri, they said, adding that five people died on the spot.

Local people also helped in conducting the rescue operation after the accident and the injured were taken to Pauri district hospital.

Eight of the injured have been referred to a higher health center in Srinagar in critical condition.

Pauri District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan reached the spot and conducted a speedy rescue operation under his supervision.

He has directed the officials of the Transport Department to investigate the causes of the accident.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed deep grief over the accident and also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.