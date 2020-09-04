Uttarakhand BJP MLA rape case: HC directs state govt to file response on FIR quashing woman’s plea

india

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 18:55 IST

Uttarakhand high court on Friday directed the state government to file its response by October 12 on the writ petition filed by a woman against whom Dehradun Police had filed an FIR on August 14 on the complaint of BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi’s wife. The MLA’s wife has accused the woman of blackmailing her husband and trying to extort ₹5 crore, said BS Adhikari, counsel of the woman. The BJP MLA has been accused of raping the woman. The woman has claimed of having a daughter with Negi.

The woman in her writ petition has sought quashing of the FIR against her. The court has also stated that till October 12, when the next hearing will be held in the matter, there will be stay on the arrest of the woman, said Adhikari.

On August 13, Dehradun Police had started a probe in the alleged extortion case against the woman after the wife of BJP MLA lodged a complaint accusing the woman of demanding Rs ₹ 5 crore by threatening her to lodge a false rape complaint against her MLA husband. Negi is an MLA from Dwarahat Almora.

The accused woman, on the same day, released a video on social media in which she accused MLA’s wife Rita Negi of lodging a false complaint and alleged the MLA sexually had been harassing her for the last two years. She also claimed that she has a daughter with the MLA and demanded a DNA test of her daughter and the MLA to prove her claims.

On August 16, the woman filed a counter-complaint against the MLA, accusing him of raping her on several occasions and fathering her child.

The woman also moved a complaint with the state women’s commission claiming a threat to her life and property. Taking due cognizance of the same, the panel wrote to the Dehradun Police asking it to look into her complaint and take necessary action.

On August 19, the MLA recorded his statement in the matter with Dehradun Police. Negi also wrote a letter addressed to the director-general of police (DGP) Uttarakhand stating, “Why the woman and other accused in blackmailing and extortion case have not been arrested yet?”.