Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami on rechristening symbols of colonialism. Watch

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that all the symbols of colonialism in the state would be gradually rechristened. His remarks come nearly two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the rechristened ‘Kartavya Path’ in Delhi in a shift from erstwhile Rajpath.

“After Modi ji became the prime minister, across India, whatever symbols of colonialism were there, they are either being removed or being given a new image. Those symbols are being changed,” he told news agency ANI in a video. “Similarly, in Uttarakhand, we have said whatever such symbols are there, they would all be changed, and we have sought a report on this,” Dhami further shared. The chief minister, however, did not share too many details of how his government would follow the pursuit.

The rechristening of Rajpath took place amid celebrations of 75 years of Independence, which the government is marking as “Azaadi Ka Amrit Kaal”. This was also said to be in line with one of the five resolves - or Panch Prann - that PM Modi had announced from the ramparts of the Red Fort “to remove traces of any colonial mindset”.

#WATCH | We have given instructions in the state that all symbols of colonialism be renamed, says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pic.twitter.com/HVM2B8JONL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 29, 2022

“The emotion and structure of the Rajpath were symbols of slavery, but today with the change in architecture, its spirit is also transformed," PM Modi at said at a grand ceremony in September. "This is neither the beginning nor the end. It is a continuous journey of determination till the goal of freedom of mind and spirit is achieved.”

India was ruled by the British for more than 200 years.

(With inputs from ANI)

