Uttarakhand cops register cases against 6-month-old, 2-year-old for violating quarantine

The DM also said that disciplinary and suspension action will be taken against Covid-19 magistrate of the district for registration of a case against the kids under Juveline Justice Act. He also has sought a report in the case.

Apr 24, 2020
Children of migrant workers wear protective masks inside a sports complex turned into a shelter, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in New Delhi.
Children of migrant workers wear protective masks inside a sports complex turned into a shelter, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in New Delhi.(REUTERS/Representative Photo)
         

The Revenue Police in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand has registered a case against 51 people, including a 6-month-old and a 2-year-old, for violation of home quarantine rules during the lockdown.

“FIR under Juveline Justice Act cannot be registered against those under 8 years of age. A probe will be conducted in the case,” informed District Magistrate (DM) of Uttarkashi.

Click here for the complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

The DM also said that disciplinary and suspension action will be taken against Covid-19 magistrate of the district for registration of a case against the kids under Juveline Justice Act. He also has sought a report in the case.

The country is under lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. The sectors providing essentials services have only been allowed to operate during the period.

And people can venture out of their houses only when it is extremely necessary and to buy essentials.

