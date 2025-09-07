Uttarakhand: Elephant calf rescued from Malan river, efforts on to reunite with herd

Haldwani: The Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) administration is making efforts to reunite a rescued female elephant calf, barely a month old, with its herd after it was swept away by floodwaters in the Malan river in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district. Corbett Elephant Rescue Centre director said that an initial attempt was made to reunite the calf with its herd, but no elephants were found in the area.

The calf, which was trapped between rocks near Kotdwar before forest staff managed to rescue it three days ago, is now undergoing treatment and care at the Corbett Elephant Rescue Centre in Kalagarh, officials said on Sunday.

“On receiving information, forest workers from the Lansdowne forest division launched a search but could not trace the calf. Later, the baby elephant was found stuck between rocks in the river. A rescue team from Corbett reached the spot and successfully pulled it out of the strong current,” Corbett Elephant Rescue Centre director Saket Badola said.

Badola said that an initial attempt was made to reunite the calf with its herd, but no elephants were found in the area. “Hence, it was brought under protection,” he added.

The animal was weak at the time of rescue, but its condition has since stabilised, senior veterinarian Dushyant Sharma, who is supervising its treatment, said. “The calf is under continuous medical supervision and is receiving round-the-clock care,” Sharma added.

Officials said that special arrangements are being made to replicate its natural environment to support its health and adjustment until it can be reunited with its herd.

A video of two elephants being swept away in the Kosi river at Ramnagar was widely shared on Tuesday. The jumbos were later seen regaining balance and reaching the riverbank safely. “Elephants are strong swimmers, but fast currents mixed with debris can disorient them,” explained Dr Sharma.

Uttarakhand has over 2,000 elephants, according to the elephant census conducted by the state forest department, with the state recording a 29.9% increase in elephant numbers since 2015.