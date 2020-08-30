Uttarakhand govt stresses on safety measures for NEET-JEE tests, Congress intensifies protests

india

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 12:07 IST

Uttarakhand government is gearing up to conduct the NEET-JEE examinations even as Opposition Congress has started protests across the state on the issue.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday evening instructed all the district magistrates to take necessary protective measures including enforcing necessary physical distancing and limiting the number of students at each centre holding the JEE-NEET examinations in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Social and physical distancing should be followed and for this, the number of examination centers can be increased if required. Along with this, all the necessary guidelines of JEE-NEET exam should be followed in the larger interest of the students,” said Rawat.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has started protesting across the state demanding the postponement of the entrance exams.

Pritam Singh, president state Congress unit said, “The prime minister of the country or the chief minister are all working from their homes using different online methods, then why are they forcing students to come out and give exams during a pandemic.”

Also Read: With 658 fresh Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand crosses 18,000-mark

He claimed that safety of the entire official apparatus engaged in holding of the examinations as well as of the parents will be compromised if the tests are not postponed.

“It is not just about the safety of the students but also their parents and all the staff involved, who will be there during the exam. Just increasing the number of exam centres does not solve the problem, what about the safety of all the support staff needed to conduct the exams,” Singh asked.

Also Read: Covid-19: No lockdown in cities conducting JEE, NEET exams, says Odisha govt

Most opposition states are demanding postponement of the twin examinations while NDA ruled governments including Uttarakhand government have expressed their willingness to conduct the exams.