Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uttarakhand: Information dept wins best tableau at 76th Republic Day event

ANI |
Jan 26, 2025 05:43 PM IST

The tableau showcased various competitions from the upcoming 38th National Games to be hosted in Uttarakhand.

The tableau of the Department of Information, based on the 38th National Games, secured first place in the state-level main program held at the Parade Ground during the 76th Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

The tableau of the Department of Information, based on the 38th National Games. (Image source: ANI)
The tableau of the Department of Information, based on the 38th National Games. (Image source: ANI)

The tableau showcased various competitions from the upcoming 38th National Games to be hosted in Uttarakhand, along with the traditional sport of Mallakhamb, which is native to the state.

Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented the award to Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari for the first-place win of the Information Department's tableau.

Before the main event, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unfurled the national flag at his residence in Dehradun and extended "heartfelt" congratulations to the people of Uttarakhand.

On this occasion, he also administered the oath of the Preamble of the Constitution to everyone. Speaking at the occasion CM Dhami said that the dreams that were seen while making the Constitution are coming true now.

"On this auspicious occasion of Republic Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to everyone. Today our republic stands very strongly in the world. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, society is developing and work is being done. The dreams that were seen while making the Constitution are coming true. We are the companions of this strong republic, we have to fulfil our responsibility," said CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is being done for the upliftment of every section of the society.

The Chief Minister said that for a strong, prosperous and developed India, we all have to discharge our responsibilities. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the state government is working rapidly in every field for the overall development of the state. (ANI)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On