Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj's residence put under quarantine

Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj’s residence put under quarantine

The Dehradun district administration put a notice on the minster’s house which stated that “members of the house are advised to stay inside and not meet people outside from May 20 to June 3.”

india Updated: May 27, 2020 17:27 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Uttarakhand tourism minister Satpal Maharaj
Uttarakhand tourism minister Satpal Maharaj (HT File Photo)
         

The private residence of Uttarakhand tourism minister Satpal Maharaj has been put under quarantine following the visit of some people from Delhi, officials have said

Confirming the development, Maharaj said, “The quarantine notice was put by the administration after a few of my guests came a few days ago. I am happy that the officials concerned noticed that and put the notice which is for everyone’s safety only.”

However, he clarified that the quarantine notice is for the guest house and office area of his residence which is ‘separate from the premises where he and his family live.’

“The area which has been quarantined has its entrance from 1/1 Circular Road while the entrance to my residence is from 13 Municipal Road in Dehradun. The premises are different with separate entrances and exits. It’s nothing to be worried about for me and my family who are cautious but completely fine,” said Maharaj.

The minister also added that following the development, he has closed the office at his private residence and moved it to a new location.

“I have now opened my office in the Subhash Road area of the city with all the necessary precautions amid the pandemic,” he said.

The Dehradun district administration said that it had put the notice as per the norms in the ongoing lockdown.

Asheesh Srivastava, district magistrate Dehradun said, “We have put the guest house and office at his residence in quarantine which is towards the Circular Road area. The part where the minister lives is towards the Municipal Road, which has not been put under quarantine.”

