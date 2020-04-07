e-paper
Uttarakhand police deploy 'Yamraja' to remind people coronavirus is deadly

Uttarakhand police deploy ‘Yamraja’ to remind people coronavirus is deadly

An artist dressed up as Yamraj, the Hindu god of death, is seen roaming the streets of Haridwar.

india Updated: Apr 07, 2020 17:34 IST
Kalyan Das
Kalyan Das
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Artist dressed up as Yamraja is moving with the cops on duty in Haridwar and asking the residents to not come out of their homes.
Artist dressed up as Yamraja is moving with the cops on duty in Haridwar and asking the residents to not come out of their homes.(Sourced Photo)
         

In an interesting move, Uttarakhand police have hired a theatre artist to dress up as Yamraja, the Hindu god of death, with the purpose of creating awareness about the Covid-19 virus in Haridwar and to request the residents of the ‘holy city’ to stay inside their homes during lockdown to avoid getting infected.

Senthil Avoodai K Raj, senior superintendent of police, Haridwar, said the artist has been working with the police for the last two days.

“We have been trying our best to implement the lockdown in a proper manner with the help of various measures. And we came out with the idea take help of an artist dressed up as Yamraja, a symbol of death, to spread awareness among the public about the deadly virus,” said Senthil.

“Death is lurking around us in the form of coronavirus. And this dressed up Yamraja helps people to understand the seriousness of this crisis and why they should not venture out and flirt with the deadly virus,” he said.

The artist dressed up as Yamraja is moving with the cops on duty in city’s Kotwali police station area and asking the residents to not come out of their homes.

“The artist is making people aware by delivering dialogues in Yamraja’s style on public announcement system. He is also getting the attention of the public who are appreciating the effort by the police as it is for people’s safety,” said Senthil adding “This fight could only be won together.”

Coronavirus live updates

