IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Uttarakhand responds to PIL against mining riverbed material on private lands
The Uttarakhand high court gave the directions in response to a bunch of petitions over the fight against the pandemic.(HT file)
The Uttarakhand high court gave the directions in response to a bunch of petitions over the fight against the pandemic.(HT file)
india news

Uttarakhand responds to PIL against mining riverbed material on private lands

  • In August last year the Uttarakhand High Court had stayed the state government' notification of allowing mining of riverbed material (RBM) on private lands adjacent to the rivers in the state.
READ FULL STORY
By Neeraj Santoshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:58 PM IST

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday submitted its affidavit to the high court outlining why it had allowed mining of riverbed material (RBM) on private lands adjacent to the rivers in the state. RBM includes sand, gravel and stones.

Riverbed material includes sand, gravel and stones.

In its affidavit the government said that since the rivers, especially when flooded, bring riverbed material with them on these private lands, it had decided to grant lease/pattas to private persons for extraction of riverbed material from the banks of rivers in the state.

SRS Gill, counsel for the petitioner sought time from the high court to file a rejoinder.

“We have sought two weeks’ time for filing a rejoinder (response) on the state government’s affidavit. The court has granted us time and the next hearing of the matter has been fixed on March 17”, he said.

A division bench of chief justice RS Chauhan and justice Alok Verma heard the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by US Nagar-based social activist Ramesh Lal, who had had alleged last year that allowing mining on private lands adjacent to riverbeds will give rise to illegal mining, cutting and erosion of the banks, flooding and affect the overall ecology of the rivers in the Himalayan state

In August last year, the HC had stayed till further order the state government’s May 5, 2020 notification which allowed mining of RBM on private lands adjacent to the riverbeds in the state.

The petition had sought quashing of May 5 notification with a specific reference to Clause 1(ka) of Rule 23 of Uttarakhand Minor Mineral Concession Rules 2001 and urged the high court to direct authorities concerned not to grant any lease/pattas to private persons for extraction of riverbed material from the banks of rivers in the state.

Gill said under its May 5, 2020 notification, the state government had made an amendment in rule 23 (1) of Uttarakhand Minor Mineral Concession Rules-2001, allowing allotment of mining leases on private land adjacent to riverbeds in the state.

The HC in its interim order had stated that according to the counter affidavit filed by the state government, “no permission has been granted to any landowner to carry out mining activity in the riverbeds....on being questioned, the additional chief standing counsel ..submits that extraction from riverbanks is being permitted by the State government on private lands”.

Questioning this, the HC in its order had said, “We asked a very specific question as to whether riverbanks form part of a private property. We find no convincing answer to the same. Prima facie, we are of the view that riverbeds and riverbanks are necessarily the property of the State Government. It cannot form part of a private property”.

The HC had maintained that “permission for extraction, subject to provisions of law, may be granted in a private land, but there can never ever be extraction on riverbeds and riverbanks. However, the additional chief standing counsel for the State submits to the contrary. He states that permission is being granted by the State for extraction on riverbanks on private property”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The Uttarakhand high court gave the directions in response to a bunch of petitions over the fight against the pandemic.(HT file)
The Uttarakhand high court gave the directions in response to a bunch of petitions over the fight against the pandemic.(HT file)
india news

Uttarakhand responds to PIL against mining riverbed material on private lands

By Neeraj Santoshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:58 PM IST
  • In August last year the Uttarakhand High Court had stayed the state government' notification of allowing mining of riverbed material (RBM) on private lands adjacent to the rivers in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had vowed to bring such law last year.(ANI File Photo)
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had vowed to bring such law last year.(ANI File Photo)
india news

UP Assembly passes contentious bill prohibiting unlawful conversion

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:13 PM IST
This bill will replace an ordinance which was already in place. The bill will now be sent to upper house of the state legislature and later to the Governor for his nod after which it will become act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the first phase of the country’s vaccination drive from January 17, healthcare and frontline workers were given the shot.(ANI)
In the first phase of the country’s vaccination drive from January 17, healthcare and frontline workers were given the shot.(ANI)
india news

Phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination from March 1: When will you get the shot?

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:03 PM IST
India's tally of infections stands at over 11.03 million, as it recorded 13,742 new cases of the coronavirus disease, Union health ministry data shows.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses at TMC rally, in Hooghly on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses at TMC rally, in Hooghly on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

'Want to vaccinate people free of cost before polls': Mamata to PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:49 PM IST
In her letter to PM Modi, the West Bengal chief minister has urged the matter to be alleviated to top authorities seeking the purchase of the vaccines "from designated points on top priority in order to provide vaccine free of cost to the people."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have co-developed Covaxin, which is one of the two Covid-19 vaccines currently approved for use in India by the national drugs regulator. (REUTERS)
Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have co-developed Covaxin, which is one of the two Covid-19 vaccines currently approved for use in India by the national drugs regulator. (REUTERS)
india news

Covid-19 vaccine at pvt centres to be expensive? AIIMS director explains

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Following the announcement, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria said, the private vaccination centres "will allow people to come and get vaccinated the way they feel comfortable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. (PTI)
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. (PTI)
india news

Union Cabinet approves President’s Rule in Puducherry

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:31 PM IST
The Congress government was reduced to a minority after five of its MLAs and one from ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam resigned. The chief minister resigned after failing the floor test
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Threatened by MP police for pulling them up for inaction in murder case: Judge

By Anupam Pateriya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Judge RP Sonkar alleged the police were maligning his image. He wrote to the sessions judge two days after a police officer accused him of harassing and insulting her for the delay in Govind Singh’s arrest
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

'Expect most ministers to pay for their Covid vaccines': Ravi Shankar Prasad 

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:13 PM IST
As many as 20,000 private hospitals and 10,000 government centres will be rendering their services in the second round of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police included the rape charge after the intervention of Moradabad senior superintendent of police Prabhakar Choudhury, the survivor’s family has alleged.(HT file photo)
Police included the rape charge after the intervention of Moradabad senior superintendent of police Prabhakar Choudhury, the survivor’s family has alleged.(HT file photo)
india news

'Set on fire after failed gang rape attempt,' says UP college student

Posted by Prashasti SinghPTI, Shahjahanpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:06 PM IST
According to Superintendent of Police S Anand, the girl told investigators that three people tried to rape her in a field near Rai Kheda village on Monday and when they did not succeed, they poured kerosene and set her on fire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar address a cabinet briefing in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI02_24_2021_000090B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar address a cabinet briefing in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI02_24_2021_000090B)(PTI)
india news

Prez rule in Puducherry to vaccination drive: Key highlights of Cabinet meet

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:04 PM IST
  • From announcing the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive to approving President's rule in Puducherry, the ministers announced the Centre's new policy moves and administrative decisions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI Photo)
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Kejriwal lauds AAP’s performance in Gujarat civic polls

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)
File photo of Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)
india news

'125-year-old Congress defeated': Kejriwal on AAP's performance in Gujarat

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:48 PM IST
The Delhi chief minister and AAP chief said he will be visiting Surat on February 36, where his party has won 27 seats. Kejriwal also said that a new type of politics has emerged from Gujarat - the politics of honesty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
india news

Bihar policeman, criminal killed in encounter in Sitamarhi

By Ajay Kr Pandey
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • Eyewitnesses said the police team came under a hail of fire when they went to the house of a criminal to arrest him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic prepares a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to administer to a frontline worker at a health centre on January 16. (HT file)
A medic prepares a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to administer to a frontline worker at a health centre on January 16. (HT file)
india news

Govt to decide Covid-19 vaccine price in pvt hospitals soon: Minister

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Javadekar said the proposal was approved at a meeting of the Union cabinet, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Motera Stadium, the world's biggest cricket stadium, ahead of the third test match between India and England, in Motera on Wednesday. (ANI)
A view of Motera Stadium, the world's biggest cricket stadium, ahead of the third test match between India and England, in Motera on Wednesday. (ANI)
india news

Motera stadium renamed Narendra Modi Stadium; President Kovind inaugurates venue

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:21 PM IST
On this day last year, the stadium, which can accommodate 110,000 spectators, was the venue for PM Modi’s mega rally with then US President Donald Trump
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP