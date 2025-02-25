Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 25, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 25, 2025, is 18.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.08 °C and 23.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 06:08 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on February 25, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.68 °C and 23.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 26, 2025 18.47 Broken clouds February 27, 2025 22.18 Overcast clouds February 28, 2025 22.33 Moderate rain March 1, 2025 9.31 Heavy intensity rain March 2, 2025 17.70 Moderate rain March 3, 2025 20.33 Light rain March 4, 2025 20.70 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 25, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.57 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 27.56 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.78 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 27.22 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 27.32 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 29.8 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.96 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.