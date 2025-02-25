Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 25, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on February 25, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 25, 2025, is 18.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.08 °C and 23.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 06:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.68 °C and 23.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 26, 2025
|18.47
|Broken clouds
|February 27, 2025
|22.18
|Overcast clouds
|February 28, 2025
|22.33
|Moderate rain
|March 1, 2025
|9.31
|Heavy intensity rain
|March 2, 2025
|17.70
|Moderate rain
|March 3, 2025
|20.33
|Light rain
|March 4, 2025
|20.70
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on February 25, 2025
