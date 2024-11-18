Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 19, 2024 19.37 °C Sky is clear November 20, 2024 19.24 °C Sky is clear November 21, 2024 20.29 °C Sky is clear November 22, 2024 20.2 °C Sky is clear November 23, 2024 20.22 °C Sky is clear November 24, 2024 20.54 °C Sky is clear November 25, 2024 20.4 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.0 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.94 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.99 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.92 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.53 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.56 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.46 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on November 18, 2024, is 15.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.93 °C and 22.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 05:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.27 °C and 21.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

