Uttarakhand woman killed for marrying against family’s will, say police

A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her father and her brother, allegedly because she married against their wishes, in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district, police said on Saturday. The woman’s husband has also sustained injuries in the incident, while the accused are absconding, an official added.

According to the superintendent of police (city) Haldwani, Jagdish Chandra, the incident took place in the Kathgodam area of the Nainital district late on Friday, when Saleem and his son Alam reached the couple’s rented accommodation and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons. “On Friday, a man and his son attacked his daughter and son-in-law. The woman died on the spot, while son-in-law has been injured in the incident.”

The deceased has been identified as Kainaat. Police said Kainaat married Salman (24), a resident of Kathgodam, against the wishes of their families. “Both had married one and a half months ago without informing the family members. On this, both the families were accusing each other. There was a fight in both the families, in which Salman’s mother was hurt. Police had registered an FIR in the matter. Later, a settlement was reached between the two sides. After this, Salman started living in a rented accommodation in the same locality,” said Chandra.

“On Friday, Kainaat and Salman were standing outside their residence, when Saleem and Alam reached the spot with sharp-edged weapons and attacked them,” he added and said that both the accused are absconding.

A case has been registered against the two under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), said Chandra.

