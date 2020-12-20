e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand youth kills 60-year-old mother for scolding him

Uttarakhand youth kills 60-year-old mother for scolding him

The incident took place in Haldwani area of Nainital district on Sunday morning, said police.

dehradun Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
Image for representation.
Image for representation.
         

In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her 28-year-old son who was angry over her scolding him to find some work rather than sitting idle at home. The incident took place in Haldwani area of Nainital district on Sunday morning, said police.

According to police, in the initial probe, it was found that the incident happened on Saturday night but came to light after the woman’s daughter found her lying dead with her throat slit on Sunday morning. On the basis of suspicion, both her sons who used to live with her were detained for questioning during which her younger son confessed to the crime.

Amit Srivastava, superintendent of police, Haldwani said, “The police control room received a call on Sunday morning that a woman was murdered at Chatur Jaulasal village of Haldwani following which a police team rushed to the spot for a probe.”

Also read: Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK

The police team reached there to find the woman, Heera Devi, lying dead.

“We immediately took possession of the body and sent it for post mortem examination. We then detained her both sons, Rajendra and Rahul, for questioning on suspicion,” said Srivastava.

He said that Rahul confessed to the crime later in the evening.

“On being interrogated he told police that he got angry over being scolded by her mother to find some work. A case has been registered for murder under section 302 of Indian Penal Code and a probe is on,” said Srivastava.

tags
top news
‘Maybe in January’: Harsh Vardhan on first Covid-19 shot
‘Maybe in January’: Harsh Vardhan on first Covid-19 shot
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK
Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK
Shigella infection: Experts try to trace source in north Kerala’s Kozhikode
Shigella infection: Experts try to trace source in north Kerala’s Kozhikode
Jupiter-Saturn great conjunction on December 21: How to watch in India
Jupiter-Saturn great conjunction on December 21: How to watch in India
Armed with data, TMC counters Shah’s claims on BJP workers’ killings
Armed with data, TMC counters Shah’s claims on BJP workers’ killings
Microsoft to kill passwords by 2021; Here’s what it will do
Microsoft to kill passwords by 2021; Here’s what it will do
Watch: Car rams into hospital repeatedly in Gurugram, caught on CCTV
Watch: Car rams into hospital repeatedly in Gurugram, caught on CCTV
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In