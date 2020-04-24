e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarkashi official suspended for booking toddlers over quarantine violation

Uttarkashi official suspended for booking toddlers over quarantine violation

india Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:31 IST
Bipin Negi
Bipin Negi
Hindustantimes
         

Uttarkashi:

A government official on Covid-19 duty decided to investigate over phone a violation of home quarantine by a group of people who returned to their village in the Uttarkashi district from Haryana, and in the process booked a six-month-old and a three-year-old, resulting in widespread outrage -- and his suspension.

The suspended official, identified as Girish Singh Rana, an assistant engineer in the irrigation department, was deployed as Covid-19 magistrate by district magistrate (DM) Ashish Chauhan in Chinyalisaur area of the district to ensure home quarantine of people who return to the district, said local government officials.

“The children and their parents returned to their village in the area along with 47 others and were asked to remain in home quarantine as a precautionary measure. However, it was found that they didn’t follow this. The Covid-19 magistrate Rana was asked to prepare a report of the violators for necessary action,” said Chauhan.

Rana should have visited the village, but, according to Chauhan, conducted his investigation over phone. ” He didn’t get details about the age of the violators due to which the names of the two children were included in the list. Based on the report , a local revenue police officer booked 47 people including the two children for violating home quarantine and endangering lives of others while four others were booked by the regular police for the same.”

Villagers came to know about the case registered against the two children and raised strong objection on it. The district administration ordered an inquiry into the incident.

“During the inquiry when the revenue police officer asked Rana, he said his report was based on details collected over phone , without any ground visit. Considering it as a serious dereliction of duty, I immediately suspended him on April 2,” said Chauhan.

A government official familiar with the matter said since the report is “bogus”, the cses against the adults would be “quashed” too.

According to the district administration, about 5,700 people returned to Uttarkashi during the pandemic. Of this, 2,900 are no longer being monitored; 2,400 are still under surveillance after completing their home quarantine; and the rest are still under home quarantine.

top news
In tests at Delhi’s biggest containment zones, a 6/11 score raises hope
In tests at Delhi’s biggest containment zones, a 6/11 score raises hope
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
Vasundhra out, Maujpur locality in, here’s full list of Delhi’s containment zones
Vasundhra out, Maujpur locality in, here’s full list of Delhi’s containment zones
Uttarakhand police faces DM’s ire for booking toddlers
Uttarakhand police faces DM’s ire for booking toddlers
Australia backs India’s call for WHO reform post Covid-19 crisis, says envoy-designate
Australia backs India’s call for WHO reform post Covid-19 crisis, says envoy-designate
‘Has been such an amazing journey’: Kohli talks about his future with RCB
‘Has been such an amazing journey’: Kohli talks about his future with RCB
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news