Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Manual drilling to start soon. Top updates

The mission to rescue the trapped 41 workers in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel on Monday entered its 16th day. Rescue personnel work at the collapsed under construction Silkyara tunnel in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on November 27.(AFP)

Officials are currently carrying the vertical drilling to rescue the workers in the collapsed section of the Uttarkashi tunnel. This would be followed by manual drilling.



The vertical drilling of the hill in Silkyara commenced on Sunday afternoon, with around 110 meters of the hill to be dug out for the rescue of the trapped workers. In a fast-paced operation, the machine has already drilled over 30 meters of the hill.

Here is what you need to know about the recent developments in the Uttarkashi rescue operation:

Uttarkashi rescue operation: Top updates