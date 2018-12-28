Vadodara police’s wardrobe advisory to New Year revellers

The police in Gujarat’s Vadodara have issued a wardrobe advisory for New Year revellers in the city.

In a notification Vadodara Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot has said, “such clothes should not be worn which have an adverse effect on children,” reports new agency ANI.

The officers also ordered that CCTVs should be present at all venues and no drugs or alcohol should be served.

“People gather in large numbers on roads, multiplexes and party plots for celebrating New Year. An adequate number of CCTV cameras is must in such places for ensuring safety and security of all. Also, alcohol and drugs are banned,” he added.

The officers said there is also a ban on the use of crackers that can cause damage to life and property, and disturb people. The police warned against any action that can create disturbance to others.

More than 1000 police personnel are expected to be on the roads to maintain law and order on December 31 night and 40 checkpoints have been put up across the city to keep a check on unwarranted movements.

The order will remain in effect from December 30 midnight to January 2, 2019 midnight. Those found violating these orders will be punished under Section 131 of the Gujarat Police Act. The punishment varies from fine or imprisonment of up to three months.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 13:31 IST