Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes after brief suspension due to inclement weather

The yatra to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hill in Katra town in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir resumed on Sunday morning after it was briefly suspended for a second time within 24 hours as a precautionary measure due to inclement weather conditions. The battery service to and from Ardh Kuwari, however, remain suspended.

"Following inclement weather conditions, Yatra has been suspended till the morning of August 21," said Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Saturday.

The upward movement of pilgrims from Katra to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine resumed Saturday morning after flash floods forced the authorities to halt the yatra on Friday. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said late on Friday that priority was being given to pilgrims coming downwards.

"Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have already been deployed, The situation is being monitored. No untoward incident reported so far," the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said.

Several weather-related incidents have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand as heavy rainfall triggered landslides and flash floods. In Jammu and Kashmir, two brothers were killed after their mud house collapsed in a landslide.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to provide necessary assistance to the affected family. “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to house collapse in Muttal, Udhampur. My deepest condolences to bereaved family in this hour of grief. Directed district administration to provide necessary assistance to the affected family,” tweeted Sinha.

At least 21 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh due to landslides and other weather-related incidents in the past 24 hours, a senior official said on Saturday.

"21 dead, 12 injured, 6 missing in the last 24 hours as heavy rainfall continues to trigger flashflood situations, landslides and accidents in the state," State Disaster Management Authority said.

