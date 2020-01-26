Valley residents irked after limited, slow Internet back

india

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 04:15 IST

With 2G mobile and low-speed internet being slowly restored in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir after 175 days, people are now demanding full restoration of mobile internet as well as broadband services.

People were glued to their mobile screens since morning to check if the Net was working. By afternoon, there were some signs of restoration, but people were frustrated by the slow speed.

Social media is also out of bounds. “We want full restoration of internet at full speed. This (speed) is distressing,” said Waseem Ahmad, a trader.

According to residents, they have been able to access only a limited number of websites.

On Friday, the administration had decided to restore mobile internet and fixed-line connectivity in all districts from Saturday, a day ahead of Republic Day. Last Saturday, the government had restored voice and SMS services on all prepaid cellphones across Jammu and Kashmir and also started 2G data services in two Valley districts – Bandipore and Kupwara.

On Friday night, J&K home secretary Shaleen Kabra issued a notification for restoration of 2G internet services on mobiles and fixed landlines across Kashmir.

Sheikh Ashiq, president, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said restoration of the internet was one of the main demands of the federation. “We are hopeful once restored fully, it will work properly.’’

Ishfaq Ahmad, who works with a private company, said it was people’s right to get internet facility. “We suffered a lot due to the restrictions, even traders faced big losses. Instead of slow-speed internet, the government should restore it fully. There is no reason to put curbs now when six months have almost passed.’’

Cellphones, landline and internet services were disconnected in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 4, a day before the Centre withdrew its special status and divided it into two Union territories — J&K with a legislative assembly, and Ladakh without one.

The government has gradually restored phone lines, but broadband and high-speed mobile internet services remain suspended.

Meanwhile, authorities again snapped the internet services on Saturday evening citing security reasons in view of Republic Day.

The service is likely to be resumed after culmination of Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, officials said.

“The mobile internet services were temporarily suspended this evening ahead of the Republic Day functions,” an official said.