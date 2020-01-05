e-paper
Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / India News / Valley teen injured in grenade attack

Valley teen injured in grenade attack

Security officials said the grenade exploded some 50 metres away from the deployment of central reserve police force (CRPF).

Jan 05, 2020 02:56 IST
Ashiq Hussain
Ashiq Hussain
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Security personnel patrol the site of the grenade blast in Srinagar on Saturday
Security personnel patrol the site of the grenade blast in Srinagar on Saturday(Waseem Andrabi/HT photo)
         

Suspected militants lobbed a grenade in Kawdara area of Srinagar’s old city on Saturday injuring a teenager, officials said.

Public relations officer of the CRPF, Pankaj Singh, said that no personnel were present near the deployment at the time of the blast.

A 17-year-old boy, identified as Aazar, was near the site of the blast and received minor splinter injuries, an official told news agency PTI. Two private vehicles were also damaged in the attack, the official added.

“They (the militants) just want to create terror and are targeting common people. The blast caused some minor injuries and the injured have been shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital,” Singh said.

Nazir Choudhary, medical Superintendent of SMHS, confirmed that Aazar was admitted to the hospital with splinter injuries in his stomach. “He is stable and has superficial injuries in his stomach,” he said.

The area has been cordoned off to nab the terrorists. No outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

A number of grenade attacks or explosions have rocked Srinagar since August.

On November 27, a low intensity explosion took place in the market near Sir Syed gate of Kashmir University in Hazratbal area of Srinagar in which three persons were injured.

A toy seller from Saharanpur was killed and 40 others injured in a grenade blast at busy Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar on November 4.

On October 26, six CRPF personnel were injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar after suspected militants lobbed a grenade on the CRPF deployment at Karanagar area of the city.

