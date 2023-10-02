News / India News / Vande Bharat loco driver averts major accident; hits emergency brakes after spotting stones, rods on tracks

Vande Bharat loco driver averts major accident; hits emergency brakes after spotting stones, rods on tracks

ByHT News Desk
Oct 02, 2023 09:53 PM IST

Video of railway officials removing stones, rods from tracks went viral on social media.

A loco pilot in Chittorgarh helped averting a major accident involving a possible derailment of the Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express on Monday. The driver spotted a collection of stones, some as large as a brick, placed on the tracks that could lead to a severe accident. Notably, the train was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24.

Screengrab from video showing railway officials removing stones, rods from tracks(ANI)
Screengrab from video showing railway officials removing stones, rods from tracks(ANI)

Video clips of railways staff removing stones from the the tracks went viral online. It could be seen an iron rod was inserted between the fish plates of the tracks. The loco pilot stopped the train using emergency brakes after he spotted the debris around 10 am.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The staff members also found a loose fastener after thorough inspection and later removed it. According to a railways official, there were two iron rods of 1-feet length fastened on the track.

"The loco pilot showed presence of mind and not only removed all the debris, but ensured that the entire stretch is free from obstacles. He also informed the control room after which teams of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) were sent to the spot," north-west railway's chief PRO Shashi Kiran quotes as saying by PTI.

A case has been registered, the top official said, adding that action will be taken against anti-social elements who are found guilty after an investigation.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out