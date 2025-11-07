'Vande Mataram' row: Congress hits back at BJP, accuses it of 'political polarisation'

The Maharashtra Congress on Friday accused the BJP of "misusing" the occasion of the 150th anniversary of national song 'Vande Mataram' for "political polarisation" and "hypocritical nationalism". The Congress refuted the BJP's reported allegations that any of its party legislators had opposed the singing of 'Vande Mataram'.( Arun Mondhe/ Hindustan Times)

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, 'Vande Mataram' was first published in the literary journal 'Bangadarshan' on November 7, 1875. Later, he incorporated the hymn in his novel 'Anandamath' which was published in 1882. On 24 January 1950, India's constituent assembly adopted it as a national song.

The Congress refuted the BJP's reported allegations that any of its party legislators had opposed the singing of 'Vande Mataram', terming the BJP's "campaign" against party MLAs Aslam Shaikh and Amin Patel as "false, shameful, and condemnable".

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said both Shaikh and Patel had clearly stated that they had no objection to the song, adding, "If BJP leaders wish to sing Vande Mataram, they are welcome to come inside our offices and sing, not outside to create a spectacle."

Accusing the BJP of deliberately targeting Muslim legislators to stoke religious divisions, the Congress said, "It is unfortunate that the BJP is trying to communalise an issue linked to national pride. This exposes its divisive politics." He noted that as the nation marks 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', the BJP was "misusing the occasion for political polarisation" and engaging in "hypocritical nationalism".

"Vande Mataram is part of the Congress's very soul. Our freedom fighters courageously sang it against British rule when the RSS had no presence in the freedom movement. Those who once opposed the Constitution, called the tricolour inauspicious and refused to hoist it for 52 years, now claim to be the sole patriots," Sawant said.

While 'Vande Mataram' symbolises the country's freedom struggle, the BJP treats it merely as an electoral slogan, he added. "For us, it's a song of sacrifice and pride. For them, it's a showpiece. They chant 'Vande Mataram' in public, but in their hearts they worship the anti-Constitutional hymn 'Namaste Sada Vatsale'," he charged.

Talking to PTI, Amin Patel, Congress MLA from Mumbadevi in Mumbai, said the BJP had informed him that its party workers would sing the national song outside his office. "I would like to welcome BJP workers with refreshments if they visit my visit for singing Vande Mataram...I would have welcomed them personally, but they will come to my office when I am not around," he said.

Patel said BJP remembers Vande Mataram only when elections are round the corner and it shouldn't teach the Congress and its cadre patriotism. "Patriotism is in our blood," he said.