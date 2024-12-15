Varun Dhawan asks Amit Shah difference between Ram and Ravan. Here's what he said

Union home minister Amit Shah explained to actor Varun Dhawan what made Lord Ram different from Ravan, as the latter sought to know what was the “biggest differentiator” between the two central figures of the Ramayan. Amit Shah (left) and Varun Dhawan at the event.

The engaging conversation between these personalities from two different fields took place at Agenda Aaj Tak on Saturday.

Varun said, “Whatever you spoke (at the event), I was very impressed by that. I wanted to know what's the biggest difference between Lord Ram and Ravan?”

Shah replied, “Some people determine their interests by their dharma (duties)…whether or not they should pursue those duties. For others, their self-interests are determined by their duties. This is the difference between Ram and Ravan. Ram's life was based on his dharma, while Ravan tried to alter his duties as per his own definitions and thoughts.”

Dhawan then brought up a comment on “ahankaar” (arrogance) made by Shah earlier during the event, that Ravan was “arrogant” about his knowledge, while Ram had knowledge about arrogance.

“This also comes under the definition of dharma,” Shah remarked.

An impressed Dhawan then described Shah as the country's "Hanuman."

“Like Rahul (the anchor) said, people call him (Shah) the Chanakya (strategist) of politics, but I would like to call him the Hanuman of our country, who seves the nation selflessly,” the actor stated.

He added that actors cannot deliver their dialogues “with such clarity” despite memorising the dialogues.

Reacting to Dhawan's praise for Shah, the anchor joked that the actor got an opportunity and “hit the ball for a six.”