Varun Dhawan fined ₹500 for pull-ups inside Mumbai Metro, his team says no penalty issued

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s brief ‘exercise’ with his fans – doing a few pull-ups using the grab handles inside a Mumbai Metro compartment on Saturday – has landed him in trouble with the Metro authorities. The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) fined him ₹500 under sections of the Metro Railway Act related to causing nuisance, an official said. The video quickly went viral on social media, drawing the attention of the authorities. (File Photo)

On Saturday, Dhawan hopped on to a Metro train at Gundavali station, as part of promotions for his latest film, Border 2. The video quickly went viral on social media, drawing the attention of the authorities.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan’s team clarifies after authorities warn over his pull-ups inside Mumbai metro: 'No fine or penalty issued' The following day, MMMOCL posted the video on its handle with the message – “This video should have come with a disclaimer like the ones in your action movies, @Varun_dvn - Do Not Try This On Maha Mumbai Metro. We get it, it is cool to hang out with friends inside our metros but those grab handles are not for hanging. Acts like these are punishable under the sections relating to causing nuisance and/or damage to property given in The Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002; attracting penalties and even imprisonment depending on the gravity of the offence. So folks, hang out, but don’t hang in there. Travel responsibly on Maha Mumbai Metro.”

An MMMOCL official told HT that the actor was fined ₹500 for his behaviour. However, the actor’s team said in a statement that no penalty has been issued. “The post by the authorities has been taken down, and we appreciate their cooperation in clearing up this misunderstanding. Varun has the utmost respect for the city’s rules and Metro department’s efforts. We are happy to confirm that there are no pending issues,” the statement added.