Vasundhara Raje’s photo on insurance letter a poll code violation, says opposition

The Opposition has alleged that letters issued for renewal of the Bhamashah Health Insurance (BHI) cover violated election model code of conduct, since they carry a photograph of chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

The state government is sending such letters to voters in Kota, on which Raje’s photograph is on the top, said Aam Aadmi party state spokesperson Mohammad Hussain. “The letter says that BHI has been launched to provide medical care to the people and they do not have to take money on debt for their treatment,” said Hussain.

In the letter, Raje says that the state government is giving BHI cover to all beneficiaries of the National Food Security Scheme since December 2015 and that 4.50 crore people have been given the insurance facility in the state.

Hussain said the BHI insurance cover has been renewed till Dec 12 this year. “Since such letters carry CM’s photo and Bhamashah logo, they are misleading and violate election code of conduct,” he said.

Hussain said he has given a written complaint to Kota North assembly constituency election officer Bhawna Sharma.

State Congress general secretary Pankaj Mehta said, “The letters issued for renewal of BHI are a clear indication of violation of model code of conduct. State government is luring and misleading voters in the name of BHI.”

District BJP president Hemant Vijayvargiya said, “Since the BHI scheme concerns life of the people, no politics should be played on the issue. If some one does politics on the insurance, it reflects the small heartedness of such person.”

Asked about Hussain’s complaint, Sharma said, “A committee has been formed to look into the allegations and its report will be forwarded to the chief election officer.”

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 22:55 IST