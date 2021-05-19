Verdict in rape case against former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal on May 21

Verdict in the rape case against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal will be announced on May 21, a sessions court in Goa said on Wednesday, according to news agency PTI.

The former journalist was accused by a colleague of sexually assaulting her in an elevator of a five-star hotel during his magazine’s event in Goa in November 2013. He was arrested on November 30 in the same year, but later released on bail in May 2014. He has denied the allegations.

The court was earlier going to pronounce the verdict on April 27, but it was adjourned to May 12. On May 12, it was further deferred to May 19 because of a lack of staff members due the coronavirus pandemic, the court said.

Tarun Tejpal faced trial under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by person in position of control), according to PTI.

In 2017, the former journalist moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay on an order by the Mapusa sessions court which gave a nod to the framing of charges against him in the case. However, his petition was dismissed.