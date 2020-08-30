e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Verve of Onam can be felt everywhere: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Verve of Onam can be felt everywhere: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

“The zest of Onam today has reached distant shores of foreign lands. Be it America, Europe or Gulf countries, the verve of Onam can be felt everywhere. Onam is increasingly turning out to be an international festival,” the Prime Minister said.

india Updated: Aug 30, 2020 11:37 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International
“This is a time for festivals but at the same time, there is also a sense of discipline among people due to the Covid-19 situation,” said PM Modi.
“This is a time for festivals but at the same time, there is also a sense of discipline among people due to the Covid-19 situation,” said PM Modi.(ANI file photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” programme said that the verve of Onam festival can be felt everywhere and it is turning out to be an international festival.

“The zest of Onam today has reached distant shores of foreign lands. Be it America, Europe or Gulf countries, the verve of Onam can be felt everywhere. Onam is increasingly turning out to be an international festival,” the Prime Minister said.

“Onam festival is also being celebrated with gaiety and fervour. This festival arrives in the month of Chingam. During this period, people buy something new, decorate their homes, prepare Pookalam, enjoy Onam-Saadiya. Variety of games, competitions also held,” he said.

Tere is a close link between nature and our festivals, the Prime Minister stated.

“This is a time for festivals but at the same time, there is also a sense of discipline among people due to the Covid-19 situation,” said PM Modi.

tags
top news
‘Come, let’s play’: PM Modi talks about toys in India’s Aatma Nirbhar push
‘Come, let’s play’: PM Modi talks about toys in India’s Aatma Nirbhar push
With nearly 79,000 new cases of Covid-19, India sets grim world record
With nearly 79,000 new cases of Covid-19, India sets grim world record
For peace along border, one must adhere to agreements: S Jaishankar
For peace along border, one must adhere to agreements: S Jaishankar
Highlights: PM urges startups to team up for making innovative toys locally
Highlights: PM urges startups to team up for making innovative toys locally
Now, call to oust Ghulam Nabi Azad from Congress citing indiscipline
Now, call to oust Ghulam Nabi Azad from Congress citing indiscipline
Metro travel during Covid-19 pandemic: 10 things you should know
Metro travel during Covid-19 pandemic: 10 things you should know
Delhi likely to receive light to moderate rain today: IMD
Delhi likely to receive light to moderate rain today: IMD
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In