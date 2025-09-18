‘Very close to PM Modi’: In UK, Trump reaffirms ties with India amid trade talks

US President Donald Trump on Thursday reaffirmed ties with New Delhi and said he is very close to India and Prime inister Narendra Modi. US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.(PTI File)

Trump made the remarks during a press briefing after a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The US President also referred to the call he made to PM Modi on his birthday eve, saying he spoke to the Indian prime minister the other day and extended his birthday wishes.

“I'm very close to India. I'm very close to prime minister of India. I spoke to him the other day. Wished him a happy birthday. We have a very good relationship. He put out a beautiful statement too,” Trump told the briefing on Thursday.

Also Read: Trump calls up Modi for birthday wishes, hours after ‘positive’ trade talks resume

The latest remark comes two days after Trump dialed PM Modi on his birthday eye and said he appreciated the "tremendous job" the Indian leader is doing.

“Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT," Trump posted on his social media Truth Social.

The bonhomie between the two leaders also follows the resumption of the trade talks between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi, while thanking Trump for his wishes, referred to the trade talks, saying India is fully committed to “taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights”.