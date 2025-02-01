‘Very little expectations from Govt’: Robert Vadra on Union Budget 2025

Businessman and husband of Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Saturday expressed scepticism about the Union Budget 2025, stating that he has "very little expectations" from the government. Businessman and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra said he had very little expectations of the Union Budget(PTI)

Further, he said that the Union Budget should be in the interest of people.

Speaking to ANI, Vadra said, "We have very little expectations from the government. I would like Nirmala Sitharaman to be among the people, listen to people. And the biggest issue has been inflation for a long time and people are in so much trouble, there is unemployment. Kumbh is going on but the fares of trains, flights have also increased."

"The Union Budget should be in the interest of the people. I think it is not about BJP or Congress or any other party, everyone should be united and the budget should be in the interest of the country and the people," Vadra said.

Earlier today, Congress leader Sandeep Dixit said that the ruling party have been presenting the Union Budget for 10-11 years and have done nothing substantial.

Speaking to ANI, Dikshit said, "We have no expectations from the budget. They have been presenting it for 10-11 years and have done nothing substantial. We just need to see how many dimensions they brought to give relaxation to their friends, big capitalists. They may try to lure people through some promises as elections are there in Delhi."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record 8th consecutive budget today at 11 am in the Lok Sabha. The budget speech will outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements.

Yesterday, the Economic Survey was tabled in Parliament and it projected India's economy to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in the next financial year 2025-26.

The survey tabled a day before the union budget, highlights that the country's economic fundamentals remain strong, supported by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption.

It noted that the government plans to strengthen long-term industrial growth by focusing on research and development (R&D), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and capital goods. These measures aim to enhance productivity, innovation, and global competitiveness.

"The fundamentals of the domestic economy remain robust, with a strong external account, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption. On the balance of these considerations, we expect that the growth in FY26 would be between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent," it said.

The survey noted that food inflation is expected to ease in Q4 FY25 due to the seasonal decline in vegetable prices and the arrival of the Kharif harvest. A good Rabi production is also expected to help keep food prices in check in the first half of FY26. However, adverse weather conditions and rising international agricultural prices pose risks to inflation.