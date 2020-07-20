e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Very special’: Yellow turtle rescued in Odisha’s Balasore

‘Very special’: Yellow turtle rescued in Odisha’s Balasore

News agency ANI tweeted the photographs of the turtle with a yellow body and shell, which was rescued in Sujanpur village.

Jul 20, 2020
Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this,” B Acharya, wildlife warden, said, according to ANI.
(Screengrab. @susantananda3/Twitter)
         

A rare yellow turtle was rescued by villagers in Odisha’s Balasore district and handed over to the forest department.

News agency ANI tweeted the photographs of the turtle with a yellow body and shell, which was rescued in Sujanpur village.

“This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this,” B Acharya, wildlife warden, said, according to ANI.

Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer, also tweeted a video of the small turtle, saying “most probably it was an albino.” He also shared a video of the turtle swimming in water inside a vessel. 

“One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh few years back,” Nanda posted.

“Close snap of the same. Mark the pink eyes, one indicative feature of albinism,” he added.

Several people on Twitter said they had never seen a yellow turtle before.

“Seems to be an albino snapping turtle? It’s albinism I think? We see similar ones in other animals as well. Recently they found an albino tiger in Kaziranga,” tweeted a user.

“Nothing new, it’s an Albino Indian Flapshell turtle, these turtles are found all over India (in normal colour offcourse). Though the species is common this particular specimen is very special as only 1 in 10,000 babies hatch as albino, chances of survival in wild are very low,” added another.

