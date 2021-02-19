Veteran leader Captain Satish Sharma cremated, Congress pays respect
The Congress party paid tribute to veteran leader Captain Satish Sharma who passed away on February 17. He was 73.
The former union minister was cremated at Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in Delhi on Friday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was one of the pallbearers for the deceased leader.
"Shri Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party pay their humblest tributes to Late Capt. Satish Sharma ji. His contributions towards the service of our people will always be remembered," tweeted the official account of Congress.
Satish Sharma, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas from 1993 to 1996 was born on October 11, 1947, in Andhra Pradesh's Secunderabad. He had pursued Airlines Transport Pilots Rating Course and was trained at Kansas City, the USA.
