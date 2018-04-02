VHP demands ban on cow slaughter in Tripura, threatens stir

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday demanded a ban on cow slaughter in Tripura and threatened to launch an agitation otherwise.

A group of VHP activists, accompanied by Bajrang Dal workers, staged a protest at South Joynagar in Tripura West district, which shares a border with Bangladesh.

“Cow slaughtering is done by a section of Bangladeshis who have intruded here in the Marxist regime. We want this practice to be stopped immediately, or else we will go for agitation,” said VHP, organisational secretary, Amal Chakraborty.

The protest was withdrawn after the police intervened, but no complaint was lodged.

Soon after, a group of minority community people gathered in front of local BJP MLA, Surajit Datta’s residence in Ramnagar and raised the matter of protest by the VHP men.

Datta promised to look into the issue and sent them away.

After BJP formed the government in Tripura last month, the party’s state in-charge, Sunil Deodhar had said that his government would not implement ban on beef consumption as a large percentage of north-eastern people consume beef regularly.

Even the previous Left government had opposed implementation of the Centre’s cattle trade and slaughter rules, as it was against the interest of people.