Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expresses concern over House disruptions

Expressing displeasure that proceedings in both Houses were washed out even on a day when the nation was commemorating jawans who sacrificed lives repulsing a terrorist attack on the Parliament, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday suggested that political parties should come up with a code of conduct.

Naidu, also the Rajya Sabha chairman, emphasized that the ruling and the opposition sides must always talk to each other so that there can be more instances of consensus and the tendency towards disruption is negated.

The vice president was speaking at an event organised by Marathi daily Lokmat, held by Lokmat media group headed by former MP Vijay Darda, Naidu also handed out the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2018. “While talking to members about the disruptions by them, sometimes the answer is that the direction came from above...it is time that political parties should evolve a code of conduct for their members,” Naidu said.

Other prominent parliamentarians including Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Union minister of human resource development Prakash Javadekar, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also expressed their concern on disruptions. Joshi and Pawar were conferred the Life Time Achievement Award while Rajya Sabha leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey were chosen as ‘Best Parliamentarians’. Rajya Sabha MP and DMK leader Kanimozhi and Lok Sabha MP Rama Devi were chosen as Best Women Parliamentarian while Hema Malini and Chhaya Verma were conferred with the Best Debut Woman Parliamentarian award. Naidu stressed that media needed to play a constructive role by highlighting disruptions. Pawar mentioned that in his 52 years as a lawmaker he may have supported a protest or so but never ventured in the Well of the House

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 07:36 IST