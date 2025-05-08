Video: Blackouts and sirens in several towns of Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan

After a Pakistani drone attack was foiled by India's air defence system, with explosions heard in Jammu, parts of Punjab and Rajasthan, several cities in these states are experiencing blackouts as well. A blackout has been enforced in parts of Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir after a Pakistani drone attack was intercepted by India's drone system(PTI)

Eight missiles from Pakistan were directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia, which were intercepted, blocked by Air Defence Units.

A blackout was enforced in Punjab's Pathankot and Amritsar districts after loud noises were heard by locals, which some feared could be shelling from Pakistan. Appeals were made to residents to keep their lights switched off and stay at home.

The explosions come a day after the Indian military's Operation Sindoor strikes were carried out on terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan.

A total blackout was also enforced in several parts of the border districts of Kutch and Banaskantha in Gujarat.

Take a look at the blackouts:

Locals in Jammu and Kashmir took to social media to indicate that loud explosions were heard along with air raid sirens, after which blackouts were enforced in Udhampur, Jammu city and other parts of the state.

Close to eight districts in Punjab are experiencing blackouts, as locals heard sounds that indicated.

Meanwhile, an IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was cancelled in Dharamshala on Thursday due to security reasons after a blackout was enforced in the hill town.

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also held a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's residence today evening due to tensions escalating on the border.

Blackouts have now been enforced in all districts of Kashmir, reported Reuters citing information from locals.