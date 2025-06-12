Video: Huge cloud of smoke emerges as Air India plane crashes in Ahmedabad

An Air India plane crashed at Ahmedabad airport minutes within takeoff on Thursday. As per initial information, the flight was supposed to go from Ahmedabad to Gatwick in London. Ahmedabad plane crash

Scary visuals from the ground show a huge cloud of black smoke emerging from the crash site.

Follow live updates of the plane crash here.

According to Air India, “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025." The airline added that at this moment, they are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.

Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu has reacted to the incident and said that he is shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad.

“We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action,” he said.

The plane crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad with 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew, according to officials, reported ANI.

The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar, the officials added.

The fire services and other agencies are present at the crash site. First video of the debris of the plane crash has also emerged, showing completely charred frame of the aircraft.

How the crash happened

According to officials, Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is a Line Training Captain with 8200 hours of experience and his copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience.

As per Air Traffic Control, the aircraft departed from Ahmadabad at 1.39 pm (0809 UTC) from runway 23 at the airport and gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC.

Immediately after departure from Runway 23, the aircraft fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter and heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site, the officials added.