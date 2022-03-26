Video| In attack on BJP, Jharkhand CM links inflation to female infanticide

In an address to the state assembly, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday targeted the BJP-led central government as he warned about the possible effects of inflation. He linked inflation to rise in poverty and gender bias, and insisted that it will lead to disarray in the society. "Poverty will increase. Cases of female infanticide will increase. Evils in society, like some people say - 'girl child is a burden...', will be on a rise due to inflation. There will be chaos in other sectors too, but disorder will prevail in the society. We have been fighting this fight since independence - ‘Beti bachao, beti padao. (save the girl child). All the progress will be undone. Nobody will teach the girl child," the 46-year-old chief minister told the assembly. “Beti bachao, beti padao” is the BJP’s slogan linked to the safety of girls and children in the country.

"They will treat the girl child as a burden. A parent will have to chose between a son and a daughter. And those who will be trapped in this will be Dalits, tribals, people from backward castes and those in regions riddled with poverty. While the state trying to progress, if the nation doesn't, we don't know what can we do," he is further heard saying in a video tweeted by news agency ANI.

#WATCH| Cases of female infanticide, child marriage will increase due to inflation in the coming days if we'll not control inflation in the country, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said during his address in State Assembly on Friday



Source: Jharkhand Legislative Assembly pic.twitter.com/QV9PGeap3S — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2022

The Jharkhand CM's attack on the government comes amid similar criticism from other leaders. Earlier this week, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had said: “Diesel, petrol, LPG (cooking gas), education, medicines and food, all have become dearer. This is the truth of the dictatorial BJP."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, a relentless critic of the central government, on Tuesday had tweeted: "The 'lockdown' imposed on the prices of gas, diesel and petrol has been lifted. Now the government will continuously 'develop' the prices. (If you) ask the Prime Minister about the inflation epidemic, he will say #ThaliBajao."

Also, Hemant Soren has targeted the centre in his comments earlier. Last year, speaking about a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Covid, he had tweeted: Today the respected Prime Minister called. He only spoke his 'Mann Ki Baat'. It would have been better if he would have talked business and heard the issues."

The comment, however, drew sharp reactions from BJP leaders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON