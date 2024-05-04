Video: Nizamabad Congress candidate Jeevan Reddy slaps old woman

In a shocking incident, Congress candidate from Telangana's Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, Jeevan Reddy, was purportedly seen slapping a farmer woman. Nizamabad Congress candidate Jeevan Reddy was seen slapping a woman(X/ @ANI)

In the purported video that has gone viral, Reddy can be seen slapping a woman labourer and arrogantly laughing around. His other associates were giggling after the shameful act as it was being captured on camera.

While expressing her disappointment, the victim woman said that despite voting for the Congress in the recent held assembly elections, she hasn’t received her pension. As per the reports, the woman reportedly said that she would vote for the 'flower symbol' (BJP) this time during the polls, so miffed by this, Reddy slapped her.

"I neither have a house nor do I get a pension. I told him (Nizamabad Congress MP candidate Jeevan Reddy) to please show mercy on me. Then he assured me by saying," Dorasani (queen) you would get it". By showing that I was slapped, isn't this defaming me?", news agency ANI quoted the farmer woman who was seen in the purported video.

On the other hand, reacting to a question on the video, Jeevan Reddy said, "...It was lovely, it was lovely, it was lovely..."

Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana state. Dharmapuri Arvind of BJP is currently representing the constituency.

BJP's Dharmapuri and Congress' Reddy are in the fray from the constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Voting for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, including Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, will be held in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polling on May 13. Counting of will be held on June 4.

The hours of polling will be 7 am to 6 pm in Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool (SC), Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal (SC), Mahabubabad and Khammam in wake of the heatwave conditions.

(With inputs from ANI)