Video of Sidda’s son triggers ‘transfer racket’ row in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Janata Dal (Secular) state president HD Kumaraswamy has accused the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, of being involved in a "transfer racket" within the state. The former chief minister made these allegations on Thursday, citing a video purportedly showing Yathindra discussing government postings over a phone call. Chief minister Siddaramaiah was quick to deny the allegation and described Kumaraswamy as "master of lies".

The video, captured on the sidelines of a public event, shows Yathindra instructing the person at the other end to provide a “list of only those recommended.” Kumaraswamy claimed that the video implies Yathindra’s involvement in influencing appointments for money. HT could not ascertain either the authenticity or the context of the video.

Kumaraswamy’s charge came after the state’s ruling Congress party claimed he illicitly drew power from an electric pole for his Diwali decorations. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) subsequently filed an FIR against Kumaraswamy and fined him ₹68,000.

Accusing Yathindra of behaving like a ”Super Chief Minister”, Kumaraswamy called for Siddaramaiah’s resignation. In the video, Yathindra, a former Congress MLA, is heard saying, “Hello Appa (Father), Vivekananda! To where? No, I didn’t give that. Give it (phone) to Mahadeva. I had given only five.” Then he speaks to Mahadeva, saying “Mahadeva, why are you giving something…? Who has given that? Nothing but whatever 4-5 I have given; that alone should be done.”

Kumaraswamy claimed Yathindra was speaking to R Mahadeva, a sub-registrar at Ganganagar in Bengaluru, who has been appointed the CM’s Officer on Special Duty.

“The Karnataka collection king father and collection prince son have changed the Chief Minister’s Office into an extortion office. This has happened in the open, and one can guess what is happening behind closed doors,” Kumaraswamy posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The BJP also criticised Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra. “This shadow CM (Yathindra) is more powerful than CM! The ex-MLA Yathindra gave an order to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that he should do only ‘what I have given him’ and not more than that,” the BJP posted on social media platform X.

Responding to the allegations, CM Siddaramiah explained that the phone conversation was about the development of government schools using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. He accused Kumaraswamy of distorting the conversation for political gain, asserting that Yathindra was discussing the list of beneficiary schools for development. “Varuna Constituency Ashraya Committee Chairman and KDP member Dr Yatindra has been tirelessly working for the development of the region, including improving government schools using CSR funds. Yathindra was discussing the list of beneficiary schools for development. Kumaraswamy has twisted this phone conversation, which happened in front of the public, to falsely attribute it to corruption in transfers,” he said in a post on X.

Siddaramiah added that Kumaraswamy’s attempts to defame him and his family reveal the former CM’s mindset and insecurity . He urged HD Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister and Kumaraswamy’s father, to advise his son against such tactics. “Unfortunately, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who was involved in rampant corruption during his tenure, thinks all are like him. His pessimistic attitude does not allow him to think beyond corruption. His insecurity in politics often forces him to fabricate fake stories to paint a negative picture of his political opponents,” he wrote on X.

Later, addressing the media, Siddaramiah denied taking any money for transfers and challenged Kumaraswamy to provide proof. “I will retire from politics if one instance of me taking money for transfers is shown. If there are five names in the list, will it be assumed to be a list of transfers? The list contains the names of schools where civil works are to be undertaken under CSR funds.”

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and deputy CM, DK Shivakumar, defended Yathindra, saying that the former MLA was actively involved in the development of Varuna constituency. He questioned the validity of the accusations, asking for evidence of any actual transfers taking place. “Is there any reference to the posting of any official in the video? Where are the transfers taking place? “

