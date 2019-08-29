Video shows MP govt school students cleaning school toilet, official says ‘nothing wrong with it’

india

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 11:18 IST

A video showing two students cleaning the toilet of a government school in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district went viral on Wednesday, with some reports claiming that they had been promised additional marks.

According to local sources, a family member of a student shot the video on Monday when he found two boys cleaning the toilet of the school at village Sihada near here.

One of the students reportedly told him that the school principal had asked them to clean the toilet, promising them additional five marks in the examination.

District Education Officer J S Raghuvanshi said an official has been sent to the village to conduct an inquiry.

District Collector Tanvi Soundriyal, however, said there was nothing wrong if students did such jobs.

“It would have been wrong if the teacher had asked students from a particular community to clean up the toilet.

There is nothing wrong if all the children are doing it,” she told reporters.

