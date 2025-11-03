Video surfaces after massive fire at Punjab banquet hall during wedding | Watch

Visuals from the site showed smoke spreading around the area as police officials gathered. People can be seen escaping the venue. Debris from the event was seen burning inside the banquet hall. Wedding guests at the event escaped with the help of the fire department. As people tried to escape, the fire department ensured that everyone was evacuated.

Chaos and panic ensued in Punjab's Zirakpur after 200 wedding guests escaped a massive fire that broke out at the Aura Garden Banquet. The fire, which began around 10:30 pm on Saturday, occurred during a wedding function in the banquet hall. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

While the exact cause of the fire has not yet been identified, Chief Fire Officer Amarinder Singh said the preliminary investigation suggests the fire might have started due to cooking arrangements or a short-circuit in one of the halls of the Banquet, HT reported.

Also read: Fire ravages banquet hall in Punjab's Zirakpur during wedding, close shave for 200 guests

The officer also said that eight fire tenders were called to the site to battle the flames. A cylinder blast also took place during the operation.

ASP Zirakpur, Ghazalpreet Kaur, informed that there are no reports of casualties. This incident happened around 10:30 PM. Police officials reached the spot as soon as they received information about it. “With the help of the fire brigade, we have brought the fire under control,” she said further.

Mohali deputy commissioner Komal Mittal also reached the spot to check the situation. She also asked for a detailed report from the fire department on whether the people holding the event had required safety clearances.