Videos and images of plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar surface on X
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash. The aircraft crashed while attempting to land in Baramati.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on Wednesday. Distressing visuals from the accident site in Baramati have begun to circulate on social media, painting a grim picture of the tragedy. The footage captures thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky from the mangled wreckage of the Learjet 45. Charred debris is seen scattered across the airfield.
“A plane crash reported in Baramati, Maharashtra. More details awaited,” ANI shared while posting a video.
The video shows thick black smoke rising from the wreckage. Flames are also visible on the site. A gathering crowd of onlookers and possibly early responders is captured in the video, looking at the scattered debris and the aircraft's broken parts.
Baramati airport manager Shivaji Taware told Hindustan Times that the plane crashed while attempting to land. The aircraft exploded after it went on the side of the runway and crashed.
PM, Indian leaders react:
PM Modi:
“Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Amit Shah:
“Today, the news of the loss of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and our senior NDA colleague Ajit Pawar ji in a tragic accident has left my heart deeply distressed,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.
“The way Ajit Pawar ji dedicated himself to the welfare of every section of society in Maharashtra over the past three and a half decades cannot be expressed in words. Whenever we met, he would engage in long discussions on numerous issues related to the welfare of the people of Maharashtra. His passing is a personal loss not only for the NDA family but also for me,” he continued, adding, “I express my deepest condolences to the Pawar family. In this hour of grief, the entire NDA stands firmly with the bereaved Pawar family. May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet.”
Google Trends:
Google Trends reports a massive spike in searches following the sudden demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. While interest is highest in Maharashtra, significant search volume is also emerging from Goa, Karnataka, and the Union Territories of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
People are primarily looking for specific details about the accident, with the most frequent search terms being “Ajit Pawar crash,” “Ajit Pawar plane,” and “Ajit Pawar death.”
