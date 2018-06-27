Vijay Mallya says hidden agenda will be revealed if ED or CBI object to asset sale proposal

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who filed an application before the Karnataka high court seeking permission to sell assets worth Rs 13,900 crore to repay debt, on Wednesday said there was not much he could do if “politically motivated” factors interfered.

In a series of tweets, Mallya said if the investigative agencies objected to the proposal, it will reveal a hidden agenda.

“If the criminal agencies such as ED (Enforcement Directorate) or CBI object to the sale of assets, it will clearly demonstrate that there is an agenda against me ‘the Poster Boy’ beyond recovery of dues”, Mallya said, adding he will continue to make every effort to settle his dues with the banks.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mallya had said that UBHL (United Breweries Holdings Ltd) and himself have filed an application before the Karnataka high court on June 22, 2018, setting out available assets of approximately Rs 13,900 crore.

“We have requested the court’s permission to allow us to sell these assets under judicial supervision and repay creditors, including the public sector banks such amounts as may be directed and determined by the court,” he tweeted.

Denying that he is a wilful defaulter, Mallya said, “If politically motivated factors interfere, there is nothing I can do”.

He said he was tired of “relentless pursuit” of him by “the government and its criminal agencies”, and added that he even wrote letters to both the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister on April 15, 2016 over the matter.