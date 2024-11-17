Vikash Yadav, accused in plot to kill Pannun cites ‘threat to life’ in court

Vikash Yadav, who was charged with “murder-for-hire” and money laundering regarding an alleged plot to assassinate pro-Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, recently claimed a 'security threat to his life.' Vikash Yadav has been charged by the US for allegedly directing a foiled plot to murder a Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.(REUTERS)

According to an Indian Express report, Yadav's legal team sought an exemption from attending his case hearings citing that there was a threat to his life.

On Saturday, Yadav’s application was listed before a Delhi court and the court approved his request but asked him to appear for the next hearing on February 3, 2025, the publication reported.

The development comes nearly a month after the US Department of Justice (DoJ) charged Vikash Yadav with “murder-for-hire” and money laundering in a case regarding an alleged plot to assassinate pro-Khalistan separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Vikash Yadav claims 'threat to his life'

In his two-page application accessed by the Indian Express, Yadav asserted that the case against him is unfounded, claiming he is the victim of a false charge filed by the Delhi Police.

Yadav's lawyers also expressed concern for his safety, citing that his photographs, home address, and location details are publicly accessible which led to a threat to his life.

His legal team also included media reports that featured his image in support of his argument adding that the severity of the threat prevents him from participating in case hearings, even via video conferencing, as it may expose his location.

Vikash Yadav's arrest

Yadav was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in a kidnapping and extortion case on December 18, 2023. This occurred less than three weeks after the DoJ identified him as “CC-1” (co-conspirator) in relevant documents last November.

However, after four months in Tihar jail, he was granted bail in April this year, but the FBI’s New York office placed him on its wanted list on October 18.

The indictment accused Yadav of being employed by the “government of India’s Cabinet Secretariat, which operates under the Indian Prime Minister’s Office.”

However, a spokesperson from the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that Yadav is “no longer an employee of the government of India.”