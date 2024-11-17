7-month pregnant woman killed, chopped into 25 pieces in Pakistan: 'Limbs cut, head severed'

In a shocking incident, the father of a woman alleged that his married daughter was murdered and chopped into 25 pieces by her in-laws after some personal altercations. The deceased was reportedly seven months pregnant. The father of the deceased victim alleged that in-laws admitted to the crime. (HT File)

According to Ary News, Shabbir Ahmed, the father of the victim, identified as Zehra Qadeer, said that his daughter's in-laws admitted to the crime and are currently under police custody.

The horrific crime took place in Kotli Marlan village in Daska of Pakistan's Punjab, the publication reported adding that a case has been registered on murder and other charges.

"My daughter was smothered with a pillow and her body was chopped into 25 pieces with a sharp-edged knife and a meat cleaver," the father, who is a police inspector himself told Ary News.

Inspector Shabbir Ahmed said that the body parts were packed into different bags and dumped in sewerage drains.

So far, three people - victim's mother-in-law Sughra Bibi, sister-in-law Yasmeen, and grandson Abdullah have been arrested in the matter.

The victim was 7-month pregnant

The police further informed that the deceased victim Zahra Qadeer, was seven months pregnant when she was murdered by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

A police official told ARY News that the mother-in-law, Sughra Bibi along with her daughter Yasmeen killed Zehra (26) and dismembered the body, packed it into bags, and dumped it into a canal.

Limbs cut, head severed: Probe reveals horrific details

ARY News reported that the victim's mother-in-law cut her limbs off and severed the woman's head to avoid identification of the body. In order to hide the crime, the family spread rumours that Zehra had run away with someone.

Zehra, who hailed from Gurjanwala's village Kot Mand was married to Qadeer of Kotli Marlan in 2020. The police have not yet been able to contact Qadeer, who works abroad.

(With ANI inputs)