Vikram Misri was asked if China featured during Modi-Muizzu meeting. His response

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has expressed his commitment that Maldives attaches importance to security-related issues, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said on Friday, asserting that there has been a commitment from both sides to continue together. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during a media briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's four-day visit to the UK and the Maldives.(@MEAIndia)

The foreign secretary's remark comes on the question of whether China featured in Modi-Muizzu talks.

“The President expressed his commitment to the importance that the Maldives attaches to security-related issues and the commitment of both sides to continue working together,” Vikram Misri said during a briefing following Modi-Muizzu talks.

Misri said that there is a high frequency of contact between the security authorities of the two countries.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Maldives, held extensive talks with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to deepen cooperation in a range of key areas, including trade, defence and maritime security.

Foreign secretary Misri said India continues to work with the Maldives on any issue that might impinge upon shared security interests in the region.

“I think there is quite a high frequency of contact between the security authorities of the two countries and engagement at various levels. This remains an important issue. We continue to work with the Maldives on any issue that might impinge upon shared security interests in the region,” Misri said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said a key pact inked following the talks will reduce the Maldives' annual debt repayment to India by 40 per cent.

While addressing a briefing, PM Modi said that the roots of India-Maldives relations is as deep as the ocean.

“For us, it is always friendship first,” Modi said in his media statement, adding the “roots of our relations are older than history, and as deep as the ocean.”

India on Friday announced a ₹4,850 crore line of credit for the Maldives and agreed to finalise a free trade deal soon. India-Maldives friendship will always "remain bright and clear" irrespective of any circumstances, the PM said, outlining his vision for the relationship.